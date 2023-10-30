EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — New details on a plane crash in Emery County on Friday have been released by the Emery County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 27, at 6:15 p.m., the sheriff’s office received information from Salt Lake Air Traffic Control regarding a possible plane crash.

“It was reported that they were tracking a plane from the Vernal Regional Airport (Utah) and the plane had abruptly stopped transmitting a GPS location over the mountains west of Huntington, Utah,” a release states.

An ECSO deputy responded to the area using coordinates that were given, but was reportedly unable to access the exact location due to rough and steep terrain. ECSO requested assistance from the Utah DPS Aero Bureau, and a DPS helicopter responded to conduct a search of the area.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the DPS crew found the wreckage on a cliff face, and was described as “not survivable.”

“A joint decision was made to call off recovery efforts for the night because it was too dangerous for the helicopter to maneuver against the cliff face in the dark,” the release states.

Recovery efforts resumed Saturday morning, when a DPS helicopter hoisted two ECSO personnel down to the crash site.

The body of the male pilot was then recovered. He was the only person aboard the plane, officials said.

His identity has not been released at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting the investigation into this incident.

“Emery County Sheriff’s Office offers sincere condolences to the family and thanks the Utah DPS Aero Bureau for their expertise and assistance,” the release states.

No further information is currently available.