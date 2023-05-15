UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Flooding is causing havoc in Utah County, with Thistle Creek breaching temporary berms and flooding Highway 89.

The creek broke through a berm early Monday morning, flooding the area and forcing the closure of the turnoff from Highway 6 to 89. The roadway is closed in both directions, with about two feet of water covering the road in that area.

The Utah Department of Transportation placed berms in the area a couple of months ago to manage higher river flows. According to John Gleason, a spokesperson for UDOT, the berms have held pretty well up until now and are still doing a better job than if they hadn’t been put in place.

However, the recent burn scar in the low-lying area parallel to the creek has resulted in more sediment and debris being swept downstream, making it difficult for the water to flow smoothly.

The extreme runoff is causing water to creep out onto the road, making it very unsafe for travel. The flooding is impacting several areas along the highway, with water rushing over Lake Fork Road blocking some landowners in Thistle from getting through.

Lyle Mortimer, a Thistle landowner, said that they had been through the last three weeks with up to a foot and a half to two feet of water, but they wouldn’t be able to make it through today.

According to Gleason, it’s not an easy fix at this point, and temporary closures will remain in place for the foreseeable future. Travelers should plan on using alternate routes, as periodic closures could happen due to the high volume of water in the creek.

