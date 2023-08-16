MANTI, Utah (ABC4) — A new courthouse in Manti was announced and will be celebrated in a groundbreaking ceremony later this month.

The Manti Sixth District Courthouse is the newest edition to the Sanpete County and the State Legislature.

According to a press release, the new courthouse is designed to be a prominent building located on Main Street between Union St. and 100 North. The two-story building will be approximately 28,500 square feet with a facade that matches the architecture of Manti.

The new courthouse was designed to house two courtrooms to include a District and Juvenile Court. Both will include audio-visual systems for both in-person and virtual hearings.

The courthouse, designed by VCBO Architecture will be built by Okland Construction for approximately $17.9 million. The courthouse is expected to be completed in Nov. 2024.

Manti Courthouse rendering, (Courtesy Utah State Courts)