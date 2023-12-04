EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — An Emery County deputy found nearly 45 pounds of cocaine in a man’s vehicle after pulling him over for speeding over the weekend.

Bobby Delano Williams, 45, was arrested for the offenses of possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, a second-degree felony; facilitate the store/conceal/transport contraband in vehicle, a third-degree felony; possession of controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor; and speeding, an infraction, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday a deputy with the Emery County Sheriff’s Office observed a speeding vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 and stopped it near mile marker 141, according to court documents.

The deputy approached the vehicle and said he made eye contact with the driver, identified as Williams, and his passenger. Williams reportedly admitted to speeding, and as he was looking for proof of insurance on his phone, the deputy asked him to step back to the patrol car.

The deputy asked Williams about his travels, and Williams explained that he and his passenger were coming from Las Vegas to Denver to see the snow.

The deputy then asked Williams what he does for work, and Williams said he is a “hotshot driver and has multiple cars and houses throughout the country,” the affidavit states. While he continued looking for insurance, the deputy said he requested an additional unit with a police dog.

The deputy said Williams kept distancing himself from him inside of his patrol. Additionally, as the two were speaking, the deputy said he smelled alcohol coming from the man. When he asked him about it, Williams seemed to become more nervous and denied drinking, the affidavit states.

The deputy also asked Williams if there was anything inside of the vehicle while the police dog was performing a sniff, and Williams admitted to having marijuana, the affidavit states. The deputy asked if Williams possessed a medical marijuana card, and at first Williams said yes, but when asked to show his card he said he was unable to.

Williams then told the deputy he had seven grams of raw marijuana inside the vehicle, the affidavit states.

The deputy searched his car, located the marijuana, and noted it was not labeled or in a medical package.

As the deputy was searching, he said he noticed the driver’s side of the vehicle had some plastic “messed with,” so he pulled up the carpet and found an altered compartment built in under the two front seats. He also pulled up the center console, the affidavit states, and found kilo-sized packages clearly wrapped up and hidden.

At this point the deputy said he cut out the front passenger seat and found a hidden compartment with 20 kilos of a white powder that was later confirmed to be cocaine.

The two occupants were transported to the Green River Field Office for interviews with agents. Once at that office, the deputy confirmed Williams was under the influence, the affidavit states.

Both occupants reportedly refused to talk and were transported to the Emery County Jail, where they were booked on drug trafficking.