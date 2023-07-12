EUREKA, Utah (ABC4) — The Tintic Standard Mine No. 2 where the bodies of Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson and Riley Powell were killed, was recently closed by the Utah Division of Natural Resources.

On December 29, 2017, two teens, Otteson and Powell, went missing. They were last reported seen near Spanish Fork and were allegedly on their way to visit Morgan Lewis Henderson, 34, in Mammoth, Utah. They were living in Eureka at the time.

According to court records, on January 11, 2018, authorities located Powell’s missing Jeep about a mile south of Cherry Creek Reservoir with two flat tires. The flat tires led authorities to suspect foul play.

Police then investigated Henderson, who claimed they never showed up at her house that night, and that they may have been involved in a drug deal gone bad. However, after further questioning, Henderson admitted they visited, but didn’t know where they went afterwards.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two months later, on March 24, 2018, Henderson was arrested for drugs and weapons charges. While being interviewed at the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office, she said she felt tremendous guilt and told police her boyfriend killed the teens and informed them where to find the bodies.

According to Henderson, her boyfriend Jerrod William Baum, 41, arrived home while the teens were visiting. Baum allegedly did not allow her to have male friends at the house and arrived home upset the teens were there.

Baum then bound the victims’ hands and feet, duct-taped their mouths, and put them in the back of the Jeep. Henderson was in the passenger seat. During the night, Otteson allegedly requested to be untied and told them she was pregnant.

According to Henderson, Baum took them to a remote area of Eureka and forced them out of the car. He made Henderson and Otteson get on their knees as he beat and stabbed Powell and then pushed him down the mine shaft. Then he slit Otteson’s throat and dropped her down the mine shaft. Baum said that he made Henderson suffer, but felt bad about Otteson, so he made her death quick and painless, charges state.

In April 2018, Baum was officially charged with the murder of Otteson and Powell. Four years later in April 2022, Baum was sentenced to life in prison for the aggravated murder, kidnapping, and desecration of Otteson and Powell.

Now, the Utah Division of Oil, Gas, and Mining are bringing literal closure to the case. According to a press release a group dedicated to mine reclamation recently oversaw the closure of 56 abandoned mine openings near Eureka in the Tintic Mining District. This included the closure of the Tintic Mine No. 2, where Otteson and Powell were found.