PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — After assessing the damage fallen trees have caused to power poles, Sundance Resort announced it is anticipating full power to return late Friday, two days later than expected.

On Monday, Rocky Mountain Power crews closed a section of State Route 92 along the canyon to work on power poles affected by trees that have fallen during the winter storm over the weekend. The resort initially said the restoration work may run into Wednesday.

An update from officials yesterday states that there was “more damage and downed trees than expected in the canyon,” requiring the restoration work to go beyond Wednesday and run into Friday.

Rocky Mountain Power will be bringing in another generator to provide additional power for the canyon. Staff said they will test on Thursday to see if the resort can operate more lifts with the additional power provided, subsequently allowing more terrain to be accessible by guests.

For now, visitors should expect Outlaw Express lift to be open tomorrow for day and night skiing. The resort is also bringing back day passes.

Travelers should continue to expect intermittent closures on State Route 92.