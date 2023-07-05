MONA, Utah (ABC4) — A couple living in Mona, Utah was arrested after deputies found a large stockpile of handmade explosives, explosive-making materials, guns, ammunition, and ‘edged weapons’ in their home, according to the Juab Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Douglas “Doug” Edward Garlick, 34, of Mona, was arrested on 16 counts of transaction of firearm by class I restricted person (second-degree felony), six counts of possession of an explosive device (third-degree felony), distribute/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substance (second-degree felony), among other drug-related charges.

Tausha Marie Garlick, 33, of Mona, was arrested on 16 counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by restricted person (second-degree felony), five counts of possession of an explosive device (third-degree felony), distribute/offer/arrange distribution of controlled substance (second-degree felony), and one other drug-related charge.

On June 30, deputies responded to a residence near the block of 200 E and 400 N for a welfare check. The person who contacted authorities reportedly had been asked to check on Doug by his mother after she received possibly suicidal text messages from him.

Courtesy of Juab Co. Sheriff’s Office

Upon arriving at the home, deputies say they observed security cameras, several dogs barking, and that all the lights were off. After some time, Doug reportedly knocked back on the door and asked who was outside and why they were there.

“Doug stared through a window at the top of the door, where I could see he was wearing tactical gloves and seemed paranoid,” the affidavit states. “Doug kept asking what was going on. Doug said several times he knew we would think he was crazy.”

Before entering the home, one deputy asked Doug how many guns were in the home, to which he replied, “Hopefully enough,” the affidavit states. Additionally, Doug reportedly told the deputies that if they laid hands on him, “it was on.”

Deputies say they could see two swords, a bat, and a hatchet in the living room. They elected to leave the home at that time, due to their feelings that if Doug was engaged forcefully, the incident “could end catastrophically.”

The deputies sought a search warrant for the home and vehicles at the address, which was approved. On July 2, deputies responded to the home on a separate report of violence.

Doug had reportedly left the home and was located several miles away. Upon arriving at the scene and detaining Doug for safety, deputies found “an assault-style rifle, an assault shotgun with 16 rounds one in the chamber, several lethal cutting instruments, rolls of money, thousands of dollars, silver, a bag of psychedelic mushrooms, and a bag containing white crystal substance,” the affidavit states.

Upon searching the home and vehicles, deputies found the following items:

16 guns, including assault rifles, rifles, shotguns, and pistols, five of which were loaded with bullets in the chamber.

Over 60 lethal cutting instruments or weapons, both handmade and commercially-made

The original duty belt with rifle magazines (found on Garlick’s person during the initial encounter) and two pistols, along with several tactical assault rifles.

Several pieces of body armor with loaded firearms and knives, “as though Doug and Tausha were preparing for a threat of violence act,” the affidavit states.

Three “cricket bombs,” explosive devices handmade and designed to be thrown at people to send shrapnel to injure or kill.

Two handmade pipe bombs.

“Thousands of rounds” of ammunition and explosive-making material, including materials to make bombs.

Bags “ready to be grabbed at any time” containing knives and pistols, survival gear, and ammunition. “There were firearms tactically placed throughout the home, so at any time, Doug could access a firearm and any given second,” the affidavit states.

27 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, hundreds of amphetamine pills, pipes, paraphernalia scales, large amounts of currency, baggies, and 9g THC in pill form.

Authorities say numerous cell phones, scales, and plastic baggies were used to package illicit drugs, “all evidence of drug distribution,” the affidavit states. Deputies also believe that Doug and Tausha were involved in the cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms, stating, “There was also evidence of grown shroom sprouts to produce shrooms.”

Doug and Tausha were booked into the Juab Co. Jail on the charges previously stated.