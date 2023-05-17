GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Moab volunteer firefighter was arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor on Wednesday, May 17.

According to the affidavit, Joseph Corcione, 43, reached out to an investigator posing as a 13-year-old girl online on May 14 and began to converse with her using an online handle called “Moab Man.”

Corcione reportedly knew that the user was 13 years old and said, “I could get in trouble for this.” Court documents show Corcione conversing with the teen in a sexual and inappropriate manner. At one point, Corcione allegedly spoke about meeting up in person to carry out sexual acts.

He then sent a picture of himself to the investigator, and two Grand County deputies identified the person in the picture as Corcione, according to the probable cause document. Corcione reportedly divulged that he was a volunteer firefighter in their conversations.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Moab Fire Department released a statement Wednesday saying that they are aware of a volunteer being arrested for criminal behavior. The volunteer, officials said, had been put on administrative leave pending investigation.

Corcione and the investigator arranged to meet on Wednesday, and he was arrested by Grand County deputies at the meetup location.

Court documents state that Corcione confessed to being there to meet up with a 13-year-old girl, conversing with her in a sexual manner and sending her pornography.

Corcione is facing one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony; and one count of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Task Force worked with Homeland Security to carry out the arrest.