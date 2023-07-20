MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — The Moab Times-Independent newspaper has been donated to the Salt Lake Tribune, and like the Trib, will become a non-profit organization.

The two organizations announced the change this morning, July 20. The biggest and fastest change will come with the removal of the paywall on the Times-Independent’s website starting immediately. All Moab residents in the 84532 ZIP code will also receive a print edition of the paper in the mail once a week starting in September, according to a Trib Twitter thread.

The free editions of the paper will help increase the Times-Independent’s circulation, allowing it to be more competitive in selling advertising.

Both papers said Moab will keep an independent newsroom led by Editor Doug McMurdo, and that both publications will share stories and reporting. The paper has operated continuously for 127 years, according to newspapers.

“The Tribune will help run the business operations of the Moab paper, including overseeing printing and layout, as well as bringing the Moab paper’s employees under The Tribune’s human resources umbrella,” stated the Tribune.

Tribune Executive Editor Lauren Gustus said the Times-Independent is a good fit for the Tribune’s non-profit model, which it switched to three years ago. She noted the Moab paper is “sustainable” and “profitable” while also doing “essential local reporting that the community appreciates.

According to the Times-Independent, it was first published as the Grand Valley Times starting in 1896. Early in the 20th century, L.L. “Bish” Taylor acquired the newspaper from his brother-in-law. It later merged with a rival paper called the Independent. The paper remained in the Taylor family until today with current publisher Zane Taylor being the grandson of L.L.

Taylor has scheduled an open house for Moab residents for 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at The Times-Independent’s offices at 35 E. Center Street.