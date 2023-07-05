MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — The Moab Valley Fire Department stayed busy on July 4, responding to several incidents within a two-hour window, ranging from a dumpster fire to burnt food and several firework-related fires.

The night started with a singular incident just after 5 p.m. when a fire alarm sounded at the Sleep Inn on Main Street. Fire crews arrived on scene and determined that burnt food had set off the fire alarm. Crews cleared the scene once it was deemed safe.

According to the department’s report of July 4 incidents, firefighters had brief calm before the storm when calls started raining in.

Around 9:45 p.m., fire crews had their first report of a brush fire that threatened buildings near Kalina Heights Drive and Rocky Road. Crews quickly knocked down the fire and cleared the scene, heading off to the next report of a brush fire at 10:07.

The second brush fire ignited the area of Village Drive and Desert Willow Circle and was once again quickly dealt with by first responders. Once safe, fire crews made their way to the Waste Transfer Station on Highway 191, where another brush fire threatened utilities at around 10:18 p.m.

Once the brush fire on Highway 191 was safely extinguished and cleared, Moab Valley Fire responded to a brush fire reported at 10:35, threatening buildings in the area of Mill Creek Drive and Tusher Street. Firefighters safely knocked down the fire before they made their way back to Highway 191 for another brush fire that was reported at 10:43.

The second Highway 191 fire threatened to damage power lines near mile marker 119. Crews were able to put out the fire and safely clear the scene. The sixth and final brush fire was reported in the area of Wild Flower Circle, which they were able to quickly extinguish.

Finally, to close the night, Moab Valley Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire that threatened buildings near 500 East and 200 South just before 11:30 p.m. Fire crews made quick work of the fire, stopping the spread.

None of the fires damaged any structures or utilities, thanks to Moab Valley Fire Department and help from Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Moab City Police Department, the Bureau of Land Management Fire, and Grand County EMS.

Moab Valley Fire Department said each fire — with the exception of the burnt food — was caused by fireworks.