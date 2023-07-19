UPDATE: 7/19/23, 6:17 P.M.

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) — James Shaw, 73, was found dead by Juab County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Wednesday, July 19.

“Our condolences go out to the family in this sad time,” the sheriff’s office states.

Out of respect to the family and friends of Shaw, no further details will be released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7/19/23, 4:59 P.M.

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) — Nephi Police are asking for the public’s help in finding James Shaw, 73, who went missing a week ago on Wednesday, July 12, according to the Juab County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaw was last seen in Nephi. Authorities believe he would be driving a red 1998 GMC pickup truck similar to the vehicle pictured below.

The truck has a Utah license plate PN7923. Authorities believe he may also have a gray 1994 Yamaha ATV with him as well.

Shaw is reportedly known to be a frequent visitor at the Nebo Mountain Range and the West Desert in Juab, Millard, and Tooele Counties.

Authorities consider him missing and endangered at this time.

If you have information regarding Shaw’s whereabouts, or the whereabouts of either the GMC truck or Yamaha ATV, please contact Central Utah 911 at 801-794-3970.

