MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The Millard County man who turned himself in after an alleged shooting in the Meadow Area over the weekend is now facing a felony charge of attempted murder, according to court documents.

A probable cause statement by the Millard County Sheriff’s Office reported Zachary Joe Pikyavit, 31, allegedly fired three shots on Saturday, Nov. 11. Police say one of those shots struck the unidentified victim in the abdomen.

A witness reportedly told investigators she was in a car with Pikyavit, the victim, and her daughter who police say is a minor. According to the witness, Pikyavit became upset so they let him out of the car.

The victim reportedly got out of the car shortly after to comfort Pikyavit. Police say that’s when Pikyavit allegedly pulled out a .22 magnum and fired “several” shots, one of which struck the victim.

The victim was taken to Fillmore Community Hospital but was later life-flighted to another hospital to receive surgery for his injuries. Authorities have not released details on his current condition.

After the shooting, Pikyavit allegedly fled the scene, prompting the Millard County Sheriff’s Office to put out an alert of an “armed and dangerous” fugitive on Sunday morning. It was announced later that morning that Pikyavit had safely turned himself into police custody.

Pikyavit allegedly admitted to firing two warning shots into the air, according to the probable cause statement. Pikyavit said he heard the victim say he was not hit by the first two shots, which is when he fired a third shot toward the victim.

Pikyavit has been ordered to be held without bail pending a preliminary hearing.