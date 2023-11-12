MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A wanted shooting suspect has turned himself in after an alleged shooting in the Meadow area yesterday, according to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the suspect, Zachary Pikyavit, 31, is now safely in custody.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, Millard County Sheriff’s Office deputies and troopers from the Highway Patrol responded to a report of a gunshot victim who had been shot in the Meadow area, according to MCSO.

The suspect, Pikyavit, fled following the shooting and efforts were made to locate him. He was not located at that time, however has since turned himself in.

There is no further information available at this time.