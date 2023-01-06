PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A load of metal beams was scattered across the interstate after a semi-truck jackknifed on I-80, according to Utah Highway Patrol on Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol and Park City Fire District responded to the crash just after 6 a.m. near mile marker 143. A semi-truck reportedly jackknifed into the median causing the load of metal it was carrying to spill across two lanes. The spill blocked all but one eastbound lane.

According to Park City Fire District, four passenger cars were also involved in the incident but did not say to what extent. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

At the time of the crash, Park City Fire said both east and westbound lanes were impacted, but traffic was moving in both directions. Sgt. Cameron Roden with UHP estimated that clean up following the crash would take about two to three hours.