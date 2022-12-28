MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – Mapleton firefighters were able to save a home after the garage was said to be fully engulfed in flames on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28.

The fire broke out just before 3 a.m., with residents in the area of 700 East Maple Street reporting hearing explosions coming from the garage. Mapleton firefighters reportedly were on the scene within four minutes and immediately began attacking the fire to keep it contained.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the garage, which was detached from the main house “but only by a few feet.” Fire crews were able to protect the main home with little to no damage.

Neighbors reportedly ran to the home and helped the two residents escape the home with no reported injuries.

Mapleton Fire Department said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Utah County Fire Marshall. The vehicle inside the garage, and the garage itself, is said to be a total loss.

Mapleton Fire said the family of the home is appreciative their home was saved and thanked firefighters for the quick response time that saved their home.