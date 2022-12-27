OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man described by police as “manic” barricaded himself inside the home he was renting and caused extensive “severe” damage to the home he rents on Christmas Day.

The 32-year-old man is facing both third degree and second degree felony charges of criminal mischief, a third degree felony charge for damaging the inside of a patrol car, and a class B misdemeanor for domestic violence criminal mischief.

According to the police affidavit, on Sunday, Dec. 25, the man destroyed every interior and exterior doors, windows, and some cabinetry within the home. He also allegedly put several large holes in the walls throughout the home.

While destroying the home, the man was reportedly filming himself and sending the videos to his girlfriend, who he lives with. Police say the man was harassing his girlfriend through text, videos, and on social media, calling her “crude names” and yelling at her.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The girlfriend was reportedly not home at the time.

The man then barricaded himself inside the home and refused to leave. A SWAT team responded to the incident, and flew a drone into the residence while attempting to negotiate with the man. The man reportedly grabbed the drone and threw it out the window, destroying it.

Once the man came out of the home, he was placed under arrest and put into the back of a Provo City patrol car, where he allegedly began kicking the door, causing “significant damage” to the car.

Police estimated the “manic” man did $10,000 worth of damage to the home and $1,000 worth of damage to the patrol car. The drone was reportedly worth $1,500.