EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) — New details have been released regarding the two killed in an Eagle Mountain crash on Sunday, June 4.

A man and woman were killed in what the Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office says was a head-on crash related to a road rage incident.

Deputies responded to the incident at around 12:30 p.m. on a report of a serious crash on SR-73 near mile marker 30.

Upon arriving at the scene, they learned that a 48-year-old man and 47-year-old woman, both from Salt Lake Co., had died in the crash.

“Investigators learned that the driver of a 2016 Ford F-150 and the driver of a 2014 Nissan Maxima became involved in a road rage incident near Brandon Park in the city center area of Eagle Mountain,” the sheriff’s office states.

The driver of the Maxima had reported that the driver of the F-150 “pulled onto a road in front of him,” and that this continued north on Eagle Mountain Blvd. until reaching the intersection at SR-73, authorities say.

At this point, both vehicles turned right and headed east on SR-73. The driver of the Maxima reportedly said the F-150 was close behind him before moving into the eastbound emergency lane and pulling up next to him, to his right.

The driver of the F-150 then rammed into the Maxima from the side, authorities say.

The driver of the Maxima reportedly then started to stop, at which point “it appears the driver of the F-150 lost control, crossed the center line, and crashed head on into a 1987 Porsche 911 that was driving west,” the sheriff’s office states.

The 48-year-old man driving the Porsche and 47-year-old woman in the passenger seat were both killed on impact, authorities say.

“The Porsche was completely destroyed as a result of the crash.”

The bodies of the man and woman were reportedly taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, while the driver of the F-150 was taken by a Unified Fire ambulance to the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, where he was treated and admitted.

“The driver of the F-150 will be facing criminal charges, but investigators have not yet determined exactly what those charges will be,” the sheriff’s office states.