MANTI, Utah (ABC4) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after he allegedly vandalized the Manti Senior Apartments, barricaded himself in his apartment, and started a small fire.

Sanpete County Sheriff‘s deputies, with the assistance of the Ephraim Police Department, responded to reports of a man vandalizing property and making threats at the Manti Senior Apartments, the Sanpete Sheriff’s Office said.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found the man, who then barricaded himself inside of his apartment and started a small fire, the press release states.

Apartment residents were evacuated to a nearby shelter, with the assistance of Manti Ambulance.

The man came out of his apartment several times, and deputies saw him holding items that looked to be weapons, the press release states.

Deputies said they used “less-lethal options” to take him into custody.

The man was transported to the Gunnison Valley Hospital for treatment of the injuries he sustained during the incident, the press release states.

Those who were evacuated have since been allowed back into their homes.

No further information is available, as this is an ongoing investigation, officials said.