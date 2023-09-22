UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 70-year-old man was thrown from a horse near Payson Lakes on Thursday, according to the Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 21, the man was thrown from a horse and lost consciousness, suffering head and hip injuries.

Payson Fire personnel responded to the scene and stabilized the man before he was airlifted to the Utah Valley Hospital.

Courtesy of Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office

Utah Co. Sheriff’s Search and Rescue crews also responded to the incident, walking the horses down to the Lower Jones Ranch Trailhead parking lot.

“He is expected to survive,” the sheriff’s office stated.

No further information is available at this time.