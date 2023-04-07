PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A man has recently been ordered to spend two years in jail after pleading guilty to inappropriately touching teenagers at a Brigham Young University event last year.

According to court documents, Dennis Lee Yazzie, 66, was convicted of two counts of sexual battery, both class A misdemeanors, at the Fourth District Court in Utah County. A judge sentenced Yazzie to serve a total of two years in jail consecutively last month. Credit will be granted for the time he served in jail since his arrest.

On July 8, 2022, BYU Police responded to an Especially For Youth conference on campus after a counselor reported that a man in his 60s had groped two teen girls.

Charging documents state that the two girls, ages 16 and 17, were in line to get food at Harman Conference Center when Yazzie approached them holding his hands out, asking for money. Police say Yazzie then touched them inappropriately.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the affidavit, one of the girls told police that she knew what Yazzie had done was “inappropriate and intentional.”

Yazzie’s actions were reportedly seen by multiple witnesses at the event. A camp counselor said he saw Yazzie, who appeared to be homeless, asking for money, so he told him the church would help him, but not anyone at the conference. The counselor saw Yazzie touching one of the girls inappropriately and asked him to leave.