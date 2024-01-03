NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) — The man who randomly shot at drivers along I-15 in November 2021 was sentenced Tuesday to prison after pleading guilty to five attempted murder charges.

Adam Lloyd Gheen, 21, was sentenced to five terms of one to 15 years at the Utah State Prison for the five counts of attempted murder. The judge ordered the sentences to be served consecutively, court documents state.

Gheen was initially charged with five first-degree felony charges of attempted murder and five class A misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief threatening human life, but as part of a plea deal, the misdemeanor charges were dismissed and the attempted murder charges were reduced to second-degree felony charges, court documents state.

On Nov. 30, 2021, Gheen gained access to a firearm with the intent to shoot at people on I-15, court documents state. Early that morning, he reportedly shot the gun at five different vehicles. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the vehicles were traveling between Nephi and Scipio in Juab County when they were shot at.

Gheen shot at the first vehicle two different times, hitting both the driver door and the front fender, court documents state.

Gheen shot at the second vehicle once, hitting the driver door just underneath the window, shattering the window, court documents state.

He shot at the third vehicle once, hitting the driver door just below the window. The bullet entered the vehicle and grazed the victim’s chest, causing her pain, court documents state.

Gheen shot at the fourth vehicle twice. The first bullet entered through the driver’s side window and hit the victim in the shoulder, passing through and exiting out of his back, court documents state. This victim required treatment at a local hospital. The second bullet reportedly hit the trailer the victim was pulling.

He shot at the fifth vehicle once, hitting the rear driver’s side door, court documents state.

Each of these shots damaged the victim’s property and endangered their lives, as they were driving at freeway speeds, court documents state.