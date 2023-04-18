SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — A 25-year-old man has been injured after a trench collapsed and partially buried him Tuesday morning, Apr. 18, according to Spanish Fork Fire & EMS.

Eight construction workers were working on digging a trench for the footing of a new building when one man reportedly jumped down into the trench to check the depth. The right side of the trench then collapsed on top of him, burying his full left leg and partial right leg.

The Utah County Special Rescue Team arrived on the scene and stabilized the trench, successfully digging him out. The man was life-flighted to a local trauma center in stable condition, according to the department.

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS Captain Kristina Reid said trench collapses, especially with survivors, are not common.

“This patient is super lucky and we are happy to report that we had a successful rescue,” she said.

No other individuals or equipment were in the trench at the time of the collapse. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be investigating the situation as it was an industrial accident.