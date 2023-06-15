Photos courtesy of Ellen Barney

CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Eric N. Graham, of West Valley City, died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday, June 11. This morning, his aunt said family and friends gave him a “proper send-off.”

Graham was driving a blue Yamaha R6 motorcycle when he lost control and crashed on SR-191 in Indian Canyon, according to a release from the Utah Dept. of Public Safety.

Utah Highway Patrol said the accident happened on SR-191 near milepost 256.

Graham worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 10 years. His Aunt Ellen Barney, of South Jordan, said he was “so friendly and personable and quite funny” — that he was beloved by everyone he worked with.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The USPS organized a tribute for Graham complete with a procession of mail carriers, each delivering roses to his wife and three children.

“There were 120 roses that they received today, so we’re figuring there could have been 60 to 70 mail carrier trucks there,” Barney said.

Barney said the procession was made up of postal workers from both his office and offices from other areas; that many Graham worked with over the years came to honor him.

“It was so touching and made us realize how much his colleagues loved him, just like his family loved him,” Barney said.

Barney advised letting loved ones know how much they mean, as one never knows when something could take them away.

“Our family has no regrets because we all love Eric and he knew he was loved and I think that’s the most important takeaway from a situation like this,” she said.

Those who wish can donate to the Eric Graham Memorial Fund.