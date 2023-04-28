SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A man was reportedly found unconscious and unresponsive at in Diamond Fork Canyon near Spanish Fork on Friday morning.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue teams responded to a report of the man found at the Fifth Water Hot Springs. Cannon said the man “could not be revived” and had been declared dead.

The man’s identity and age have not been publically released at this time.

Sgt. Cannon said an investigation into the man’s death is ongoing. Cannon said the man’s death is not related to the cougar that attacked a 70-year-old man in Diamond Fork on Thursday.

More details regarding the man’s death at Fifth Water Hot Springs in Diamond Fork will be released at a later time, according to Sgt. Cannon.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.