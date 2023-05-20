UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A male suspect has been found after police say he fled up a mountain near Utah Lake after a woman called police to report an assault, according to Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO).

UCSO officials said a woman called the police to report an assault on Saturday evening, May 20. Following the incident, the man reportedly fled in a vehicle up the mountain area to the west of Utah Lake, according to officials.

Multiple agencies, including UCSO, the SWAT team, Saratoga Springs Police, and the Department of Public Safety‘s helicopter all searched the area to locate the suspect.

Authorities found the suspect on the side of the mountain, however, they say they could not initially place him in custody as he was believed to be armed and suicidal.

Police say after hours on the mountain, the suspect “walked down and turned himself in.”

The suspect is currently in custody and will face criminal charges. The identity of the suspect and his relationship to the victim has not yet been released.