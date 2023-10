PRICE, Utah (ABC4) — A man in his 70s died after a crash involving his car and a train in Carbon County on Sunday, Oct. 15, according to Sgt. Shawn Addley with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash reportedly occurred on Nick Lane and Rays Road just after 4 p.m.

The man, who has not been identified, died in the accident, according to Sgt. Addley.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.