GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Massachusetts man was pronounced dead after collapsing during a hike at Utah’s Arches National Park on Friday, Feb. 24, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

A press release from GCSO states that the 71-year-old man was hiking with his wife and son at the time.

The man was “witnessed collapsing to the ground and becoming unresponsive,” the release states.

Emergency personnel from Classic Air Medical, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

The release states that CPR was performed on the man, who was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased man was reportedly taken to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner. Grand County and National Park Service officials are conducting an investigation into the incident, the release states.

No further information is available at this time.