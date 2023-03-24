A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the cement truck crash causing Deputy Joel Baker’s death.(Getty Images)

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — The man who was arrested in connection to the fatal Lehi cement truck crash that killed a Salt Lake County deputy has been charged with manslaughter, according to court documents.

Jonas Hyrum Faamausili, 26, has been charged with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, after allegedly running red lights while driving a cement truck and crashing into a Mazda passenger car in Nov. 2022.

The crash killed the driver of the Mazda, Deputy Joel Baker, who was pronounced dead at the scene due to fatal injuries.

Around 4:30 a.m., Faamausili was driving a cement truck on 2090 N Redwood Road in Lehi when he allegedly ran two red lights just over the speed limit. Police say the dashboard video shows the first light was red for approximately three seconds before he crossed into the intersection and the second one was red for approximately six seconds before he allegedly ran the light.

A witness at the scene said the Mazda had the green light when it was hit perpendicular by the truck.

The cement truck was inspected following the incident by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance revealing that 20% of the brakes were reportedly inoperable. Authorities believe the truck weighed around 80,000 lbs.

Faamausili’s case was transferred from Provo to the American Fork Department of the Fourth District Court on Mar. 24, the day after he was charged.