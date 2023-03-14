GUNNISON, Utah (ABC4) — A man was charged on Monday in the killing of a fellow inmate at the Central Utah Correctional Facility back in 2022.

Cleo Kyle Cheney, 42, was charged with second-degree manslaughter on Monday, March 13, at the 6th Judicial District Court in Sanpete County.

Prison officials report that Ted Davey, 62, was found dead on August 29, 2022, at the correctional facility. The Utah State Bureau of Investigation later took over the homicide investigation.

No further details have been released on the circumstances surrounding Davey’s death or Cheney’s involvement.

Davey had been in prison since 2019 serving a sentence for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Cheney had previously served in prison for second-degree robbery in 2014 and third-degree theft in 2017.