EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A St. George man has been arrested after drunkenly beating a man to death with a soup can in Emery Co., according to the Emery Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary James Tuttle, 37, of St. George, was arrested on charges of aggravated murder (first-degree felony), child abuse with injury — intentional or knowing (class-A misdemeanor), obstruction of justice (second-degree felony), and intoxication (class-C misdemeanor).

On Saturday, July 22, an Emery Co. deputy responded to a hardware store to talk with a 14-year-old boy. The boy said that Tuttle had been drinking with a man at a house about a block away.

He stated that Tuttle and the man began to fight, and that Tuttle was beating the man “pretty bad,” the affidavit states.

After the fight was over, Tuttle allegedly tried to get the boy to drink. When the boy refused and tried to get Tuttle to stop, Tuttle “back handed him in the mouth and knocked him down,” the affidavit states.

The boy showed the deputy where he had been hit and there was a cut that had been bleeding, the affidavit states.

The deputy responded to the residence, which belonged to the victim, and knocked on the door. Tuttle, who the deputy knew from previous dealings, answered the door.

“I asked about the blood on him and he [Tuttle] said it was his. Zach stumbled and I had to hold him from falling because of being intoxicated,” the deputy said. “I asked Zach about the male subject who lived there and he stated that he was fine.”

The deputy stated that Tuttle had blood “all over his hands” as well as his shoes. After cuffing and searching Tuttle, the deputy then found the victim lying face up in the hallway in a pool of blood.

“I tried to find a pulse on the neck of the male subject but was unable to find one,” the deputy stated. “It appeared that the male subject had been beaten severely.”

EMTs responded to the scene and confirmed that the man was deceased.

“I was advised that a can of soup appeared to be what was used by Zach to beat the male subject,” the deputy stated.

Tuttle was booked into the Emery Co. Jail on the charges previously stated.