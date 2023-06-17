SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4) — An incident that was initially suspected to be domestic violence, but turned out to be non-physical, caused police to close part of I-15 in Santaquin on Saturday, June 17.

Crpl. Gordon, Utah Highway Patrol, says the incident was due to a disagreement over a living situation between a man and a woman.

Gordon says the woman left at some point during the disagreement, and that the man then followed her onto northbound I-15.

“He had a car with red flashing lights and attempted to stop the woman when he found her on the freeway,” Gordon says.

The man reportedly pulled in front of her, causing her to stop and creating a traffic jam.

Upon police arrival, the woman was able to leave and the man was arrested on impersonation charges.

Gordon says there was also a separate accident on the freeway that was unrelated, but did cause traffic around the same time.

No further information is currently available.