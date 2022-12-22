LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested and is facing charges in relation to the fatal Lehi cement truck crash that killed a deputy of the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office in November.

Jonahs Hyrum T Faamausili, 26, of West Jordan, was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail and is facing one charge of manslaughter, a second degree felony.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 12 near 2090 North and Redwood Road. Police said Faamausili was behind the wheel of an Alta View Concrete Mixer Truck when he allegedly deliberately ran through two red lights, striking a passenger car in a “T-bone style collision.”

Deputy Joel Baker, who was the driver and only occupant of the passenger car, died due to fatal injuries caused by the crash.

After reportedly reviewing dashcam footage from the cement truck, police said Faamausili was driving slightly above the speed limit, and allegedly made no attempt to brake for either of the two red lights. The lights were red for several seconds before he entered either intersection, according to police.

A Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) inspection of the cement truck was performed and reportedly found that more than 20% of the truck’s brakes were “inoperable.” Police believe the truck weighed in at nearly 80,000 lbs.

Police said Faamausili was cooperative and surrendered himself into custody.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.