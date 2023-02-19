PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been arrested on a forcible sexual abuse charge after he allegedly followed a Brigham Young University student and assaulted her on the street on Saturday, Feb. 17, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The suspect, 56-year-old Johnny John Joe, reportedly followed a BYU student after she exited a UVX bus on 750 East and University Pkwy around 10 p.m.

Officers said the suspect followed her south near the Harmon building when he allegedly “grabbed the female victim, press[ed] her against a wall and forcefully kiss[ed] her,” the affidavit said. The woman pulled away and left the scene.

A few minutes later, Joe allegedly approached a woman in her car in front of the BYU Broadcast building and told her “he wants to have sex with her,” the statement said. The women drove away. This incident was also caught on a BYU security camera.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

UTA police were able to identify the suspect with video footage after reporting an intoxicated person. At 8 a.m., BYU Police created a photo line-up to present to the victim. “The victim quickly and confidently provides identification of suspect John Joe out of the photo line-up,” the statement said.

Joe also allegedly attempted to provide a false name to police, adding an additional misdemeanor charge of giving false information to law enforcement.

Joe was booked in the Utah County Jail on Sunday, Feb. 18.