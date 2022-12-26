GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A man in Tooele County is facing eight criminal charges after he was arrested on Christmas Eve for allegedly firing a shot during a family altercation and threatening to come back and hurt them.

According to the probable cause document, deputies from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office arrived near the 120 East block of Katresha Street to find a man, later identified as Justin Anderson, 24, arrested by Grantsville City Police. Anderson was allegedly actively resisting arrest by pulling away from and kicking officers.

The affidavit states that the family had gathered for a Christmas party where alcohol was served throughout the night. At one point, Anderson and his cousin reportedly went outside to the front of the house where his vehicle was parked. As the cousin was telling him goodbye, Anderson allegedly placed his hand over the cousin’s mouth.

The cousin tried to pull Anderson’s hand away, but he responded by punching them. Then, he reportedly went to his car to retrieve a firearm from a handbag.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The owner of the house, who witnessed the altercation, attempted to restrain Anderson against his own car to end the altercation, the affidavit says. That was when he saw the firearm in Anderson’s hand.

More family members came and tried to restrain Anderson who continued to resist. They reportedly informed police they saw the gun in Anderson’s hand discharge once right then. The bullet struck the hood of his vehicle and ricochetted in the direction of a neighboring home.

A family member said they believed Anderson had intended to point the weapon toward the cousin. After his gun was taken away, Anderson reportedly shouted for his girlfriend to take an AK47 out of his car, threatening to burn the house down and “shoot and kill everyone at the home.”

Anderson is booked into the Tooele County Jail for the following charges: