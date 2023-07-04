An aerial view of the Cedar Knolls Fire. The fire was sparked on Monday, July 3 by a lightning strike in the area. (Image courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A fire ignited south of Thistle in Utah County on Monday, July 3, burning nearly an acre of land.

According to Utah Fire Info, the fire was started after noon on Monday and has been named the Cedar Knoll Fire. As of the latest update, the fire has spread to burn about an acre in the Manti-LaSal National Forest, just south of Thistle.

Crews said the fire has been “creeping with some tree torching.” The fire was sparked by lightning in the area, and given its size, no structures or buildings were threatened.

Utah Fire Info said firefighting crews worked to contain the blaze throughout the night. Helicopters were used to drop water attacks. Other crews include smoke jumpers and Utah County crew.

The fire is estimated to be fully contained by the evening of Tuesday, July 4.