An overhead view of the MM217 fire near the Utah-Colorado border (Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A fire that sparked on I-70 near the Utah-Colorado border has grown to cover 1,790 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to Utah Fire Info.

The fire, which has been dubbed the Mile Marker 217 (MM217) Fire, sparked on Monday afternoon about 15 miles west of the state border. As crews arrived, the fire reportedly covered 50 to 75 acres.

Utah Fire Info reported Monday night that the fire started from a vehicle rollover. While it started small, dry winds and fuel from dry grass helped accelerate the fire to spread over 800 acres by Monday evening.

Firefighters have reportedly been able to moderate the fire behavior, using air and ground resources. Crews expected the fire would be contained by Tuesday evening.

In the latest update provided Tuesday morning, the fire has more than doubled to nearly 1,800 acres and was zero percent contained. Firefighters have not provided any update on if they still expect the fire to be fully contained by this evening or if the containment timeline has been pushed back.

Shortly after the fire first sparked, I-70 was closed in both directions, but was reopened that afternoon with two lanes going westbound and one going eastbound.