RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — Richfield City Police shared a public service announcement that the new pump track meant for bicyclists is not open to the public — yet.

The park, which will be located at Centennial Park in Richfield, has hills in place and riders have been unofficially putting the track to the test. However, the developers of the project said it’s not quite ready.

At the start of August, contractors for the project will begin placing a rubber paving product onto the track which they say cures very slowly. While contractors have been “very patient” with these early riders so far, they’re asking for a little bit of patience.

“We have a lot of time and money invested in this project and would hate to see it ruined by some impatient riders who just can’t wait a little longer,” the public service announcement reads.

The rubber paving product will reportedly take up to a week and a half to cure. Even after, contractors say work on the pump track will continue throughout August.

Upon its completion, the Richfield pump track will reportedly be the largest track of its kind in the state.

What is a pump track?

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, it’s a track that is designed to be used by utilizing momentum. Instead of pedaling, riders can use the track’s hills and pumping motions to gain speed and move through the course.

While designed for bikes, pump tracks can be enjoyed by other riders as well. Some riders take to the small hills with scooters, skateboards, and even wheelchairs.