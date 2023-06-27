GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The body that was found in the Colorado River two miles above the Westwater Ranger Station has been identified as Ryan Patrick Latcham of Grand Junction, Colorado, according to the Grand Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say “no criminal findings are apparent at this time,” though a final analysis is pending from the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.

The body was found by rafters on the river just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, in a section of the river located in Grand County.

The rafters reportedly recovered the body by securing it to their raft and taking it to the ranger station.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Latcham is described as an adult man. The incident is currently under investigation.