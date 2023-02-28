LEVAN, Utah (ABC4) — Juab County Fire District announced the death of Levan Fire Chief Garrick Hall, 48, yesterday, Feb. 27.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Fire Chief Garrick Hall, of the Levan Fire Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and those members of his department. We will follow up with more information as it becomes available,” Juab County Fire District said in a social media announcement.

The Levan Fire Department is operated exclusively by volunteers as it is a small town in Juab County. Hall had volunteered at the station for almost a decade, most of the time serving as the fire chief, his family said.

“He cared about the department and his crew members and his community and he was ready to jump up at any moment before bed he would set his shoes up, turn his pager on, make sure he was ready in case a call came so he could get out the door in 30 seconds or less,” his daughter Kaitlyn Hall said.

The department honored his life and service at the station last night with a moment of silence while flashing the lights on the fire trucks.

Kaitlyn Hall said that he touched the lives of many people in Utah, with people she has never met reaching out to tell her stories of her dad.

“It hit the community really hard just because he was a big part for so long, he joined our volunteer fire department here in levan very soon after he moved here 10 years ago and he was a part of it up until now,” Kaitlyn Hall said. “Everyone got to see Garrick Hall as the fire department fire chief, but I got to see him as my dad.”

The cause of death has not yet been released.