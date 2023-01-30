HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Heber City man was taken into custody by the Heber City SWAT team over the weekend after police say he barricaded himself in his home.

Officers say they received a call around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 reporting an alleged domestic violence situation where the suspect, a 46-year-old man, had a gun. The victims reported the man was intoxicated and had been threatening them with the gun after an altercation. Police say the victims were able to leave the home and call 911.

When officers arrived, they were able to surround the home and attempted to make contact with the suspect, according to a statement. Police say they made calls to his cell phone and announcements over a PA in their attempts to make contact.

Officials say due to the situation, the Wasatch/Heber SWAT Team was called to the scene. SWAT reportedly continued attempts to make contact with the victim until about 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, which is when the man allegedly surrendered himself to police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The man was taken into custody and booked into the Wasatch County Jail on charges of domestic violence assault, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, possession of a dangerous weapon by an intoxicated person, intoxication, and interference with a peace officer.

In addition to Heber City Police and Heber SWAT, Wasatch County Sheriff and Utah Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

The identity of the suspect has been withheld to protect the identities of the victims.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately