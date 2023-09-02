Gunnison, Utah (ABC4) — An inmate died at the Central Utah Correctional Facility earlier this morning, Sept. 2, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.

Initial reports state the person’s cellmate woke up, noticed the man was not moving, and alerted correctional officers. Those responding initiated life-saving measures, including CPR, according to the UDC.

The inmate was reportedly pronounced deceased by medical personnel just after 10:30 a.m.

Officials said the UDC’s Law Enforcement Bureau and the Utah State Bureau of Investigation are working to determine the cause of death.

The identity of the person is being withheld at this time, pending notification of his family.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.