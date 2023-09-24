Gunnison, Utah (ABC4) — A man died at the Central Utah Correctional Facility this morning, Sept. 24, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.

Steven Davis, 66, was found unresponsive by staff in his cell on Sunday morning and was declared deceased by responding medical personnel, according to the UDC. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Davis has reportedly been incarcerated since December 1983 for first-degree sodomy of a child and parole violations.

The Utah Department of Corrections’ Law Enforcement Bureau and the Utah State Bureau of Investigation have responded to the incident and are currently investigating.

There is no further information at this time.