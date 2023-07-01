MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — An Indiana woman was found dead at Canyonlands National Park in Utah on Wednesday, June 28, according to the National Park Service.

Grand Co. Dispatch received a report of an unresponsive woman, who was reportedly found in the Willow Flat Campground at the Island in the Sky district of the national park on Wednesday.

NPS rangers, Grand Co. EMS, and San Juan Co. Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene.

The unresponsive individual, identified as a 61-year-old woman from Indiana, was pronounced deceased, according to a release.

Officials say the San Juan Co. Sheriff’s Office and National Park Service are conducting an investigation into the manner and cause of death.

“Next of kin notifications have been made,” the release states.