SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Police have revealed the identities of the Spanish Fork couple found dead in their home as Timothy Parker, 58, and his wife, Jeannie Parker, 50.

The Parkers were found with gunshot wounds on Tuesday, March 14 after police were called for a welfare check near 1400 South and 2200 East. The couple’s son/stepson, Tryston Robert Erickson, 26, was arrested Tuesday evening in Grand County, Colo. as a person of interest.

Spanish Fork Detectives are reportedly currently in Grand County furthering the investigation.

A concerned co-worker reportedly called in the welfare check after Timothy Parker had not shown up to work for two days. Police attempted to make contact with the Parkers but had no success. Just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, officers found an unlocked window of their Spanish Fork home, where they were found dead.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to ping Jeannie Parker’s phone near Steamboat Springs, Colo. around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Spanish Fork Police began working with authorities in Colorado to provide information about Erickson, including details of a bluish-grey 2018 Hyundai Elantra they believed he was driving.

Authorities in Colo. spotted Erickson and took him into custody on local charges following a short pursuit.