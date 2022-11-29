UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was killed after a rollover crash in Uintah County on Monday, Nov. 29.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on SR-40, near mile marker 138. A 43-year-old woman was driving east in a 2011 Dodge 2500 pickup truck with a 47-year-old passenger. According to DPS, it was snowing with blowing winds and iced-over roads.

Amid the hazardous road conditions, the woman reportedly lost control of the truck and ran off the road, rolling over “multiple times.” DPS said the woman was ejected from the truck while the passenger was pinned inside.

Both were taken to the hospital via ambulance where DPS said the woman died from her injuries a short time later. The current status of the man is unknown.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DPS said both appeared to be wearing their seatbelts and impairment isn’t suspected.