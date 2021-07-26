HOW TO HELP: Couple killed in sandstorm crash leave behind 4 daughters, family speaks with ABC4

(ABC4) – The family of a couple that was killed in the Millard County crash is sharing memories of loved ones that were taken too early.

Richard and Maricela Lorenzon leave behind four daughters, ages 7 to 26, after their lives were tragically taken in the sandstorm crash that killed eight people.

The family shares with ABC4 that Rick, Mari, and their girls had moved back to Utah from Texas only within the last two years to be closer to Rick’s family.

Rick and Mari were on their way to a couples weekend in St. George when the crash occurred.

The family shares that Rick was a dedicated husband and father and worked as a mailman, while Mari was creator and beautiful photographer.

“We’re close, really close, we grew up together, that’s my sister, that’s like – my mom passed away when I was 18, she’s like my second mom,” shares Jessica Cantu, Mari’s sister, through tears. “I recognized her car, even before anyone told me that was her car.

“It’s just hard,” Cantu continues. “Because to know them is to love them.”

Mari’s younger sister is asking for prayers for the families impacted by this tragedy, urging anyone hearing this story to hold your loved ones close tonight because just never know when it may be the last time you get to.

The family has created a GoFundMe account for the children of Rick and Mari. The fund reads in part, “Our families are working closely together to raise funds for immediate and future expenses to provide for these children left without parents. They are all surrounded by loving family, and they greatly appreciate any additional monetary support.”

If you’d like to help the family, please visit the link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/millard-county-accident-rick-mari-family-fund