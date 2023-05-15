THISTLE, Utah (ABC4) – Flooding over Highway 89 near Thistle on Monday morning has prompted road closures and forced drivers to take alternate routes.

The flooding has impacted both lanes of US-89 at milepost 311, just south of Thistle. As a precaution to the flooding, UDOT has closed US-89 in both directions from US-6 in Spanish Fork Canyon to Fairview.

Water can be seen through UDOT Traffic Cameras spilling through a dirt mound and across both lanes of the highway.

As of Monday morning, there is no estimate for when the highway will reopen to traffic. In the meantime, drivers are encouraged to use SR-132 and I-15 through Nephi as an alternate route.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

US-89 is the latest area to be affected by Utah flooding as the warming temperatures continue to melt last winter’s historic snowpack. On Sunday, May 14, homes near Huntsville were forced to evacuate due to rising water levels and flooding from the Ogden River. Just last week, a part of SR-39 through Ogden Canyon was washed away by the rapid waters.

Officials statewide are warning that waterways will run high, fast, cold, and be extremely dangerous as snow continues to melt and water is released from reservoirs. As a warning, officials encourage residents to keep a safe distance from river banks and raging waters.