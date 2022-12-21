RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — Four people have been arrested after a high-speed police chase in Richfield on Tuesday, Dec. 20, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Thirty-three-year-old Emmanuel Pena, 26-year-old Anthony Rivera and 33-year-old Alex Otero are each facing a total of six criminal charges including failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony; distribution of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony; possession of controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor; open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle, class C misdemeanor; and two counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent, both thrid-degree felonies.

The driver, Meghan Moore, 22, is facing an additional two charges: reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor, and driving on a suspended or revoked license, a class C misdemeanor.

According to the probable cause document, UHP troopers took notice of the vehicle Moore because it was going 110 mph in an 80 mph zone on westbound I-70 at mile marker 25. Troopers reportedly tried to stop the vehicle but to no avail. The vehicle allegedly exited the freeway and was brake tapping. Then, it made a U-turn and went back onto the freeway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A police pursuit was initiated at that point. Troopers followed the vehicle as it got onto the I-15 interchange going 120 mph. They spiked the car at mile marker 125, and it came to stop.

The four individuals in the vehicle were taken into custody. Officials allegedly found alcohol, marihuana, XCtasy pills and financial cards that did not belong to any of the occupants in the car.

The filing officer noted in the affidavit that the four arrested individuals mentioned fleeing from law enforcement in other states, and they were covering for each other during questioning.

They are booked into Sevier County Jail on the charges previously stated.