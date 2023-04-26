SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A woman led Utah Highway Patrol on a high-speed chase that ended in a car crash on I-15 on Tuesday night.

Baylee Gallegos, 27, was allegedly caught by UHP driving at 95 mph on I-15. As she approached the trooper, he noted she slowed down before speeding back up to 105 mph after passing him. The Highway Patrol trooper said that was when he turned on his lights and attempted to pull Gallegos over.

Gallegos reportedly began slowing down to exit at exit 260 in Springville, but cut back onto I-15 at the last second and attempted to flee, according to booking documents.

“The vehicle reached speeds of 110 mph as it cut between traffic across all lanes to the left and right as it continued north to exit 265,” the officer wrote in his affidavit. “The vehicle exited on the 265 northbound on-ramp and I terminated pursuit.”

Provo detectives later found Gallegos’ car at a gas station. Provo Police followed the her car back onto I-15 when they again reportedly attempted to pull her over with lights and sirens. Gallegos alegedly fled again, crossing every lane on I-15 to the HOV lane without signaling. Provo Police terminated their pursuit, but allowed for UHP to follow her once again.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told ABC4 spike strips were deployed in an attempt to stop Gallegos. She was reportedly able to avoid the initial set of strips so a second set was deployed further down the highway. Roden said Gallegos veered to avoid the second strip, ultimately crashing into another car on I-15.

Gallegos was arrested, facing charges of failure to stop at the command of police, improper usage of lanes, and reckless driving. Her passenger, a 22-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There were no injuries reported in the other car involved in the crash.

All northbound lanes on I-15 near Provo were briefly closed during the high-risk stop, but they have since reopened.