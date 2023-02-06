HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Five cars were pinned underneath an awning after heavy snow appears to have caused it to collapse on Sunday afternoon.

Heber City Police Department said the collapse happened around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Wing Pointe Apartments near 300 East Airport Road. When officers arrived, they found the five cars underneath the awning, with a sixth car affected having been moved out before officers arrived.

(Image courtesy of Heber City Police Department)

Police reported no one was inside the cars during the collapse and no injuries have been reported. The awning was also freestanding and not attached to any apartment building, causing no structural damage to any apartments.

Heber City Police said officers remained on the scene until the tow company could arrive and remove the damaged vehicles from the collapsed awning.